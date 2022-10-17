Spurs players are growing in many aspects: Conte

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte praised his side's ability to "find solutions" as they overcame a resolute Everton for a 2-0 win in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's late effort sealed the win that took Spurs to 23 points from their opening 10 league games.

This is their best tally at this point of a Premier League season, even though they have laboured at times this term and were doing so again against Everton until goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's foul on Kane allowed the England captain to break the deadlock.

Full-back Ben Davies said: "As a defensive unit when you have someone like him to get the ball up to, you know even in the tightest situations he can get out of it and create chances for us."

Conte, who racked up his 100th win in English football, showed his tactical nous by tweaking Spurs' system when former Everton star Richarlison hobbled off early in the second half with the score at 0-0.

The Italian opted to send on an extra midfielder in Yves Bissouma and his decision proved pivotal as Spurs began to dominate the centre of the pitch.

It was the kind of decision with which top managers earn their corn, but Conte preferred to praise his players. "Despite the difficulty of the game, we are talking about a good opponent, and despite the injuries we were able to solve the situation," he said. "That means the players are growing in many aspects. I am very proud.

"(The injury) could have created something negative but we found a right solution to the game. I liked our attitude."

The one sour note for Spurs was Richarlison's injury, which will keep him out of the midweek league trip to Old Trafford on Wednesday and possibly beyond.

"For sure he's out against Manchester United. He felt something in his calf and he won't be available," Conte said. "He will have an MRI (scan) to understand it tomorrow, we hope it is not serious.

"He needs a bit of time to recover. It's a pity as we're talking about a player who gives us a lot of quality, but who is also strong and improves our intensity."

Everton's record against Spurs now stands at one win in their last 20 Premier League matches. But things could have been different had Demarai Gray and Amadou Onana not wasted great chances in the opening period.

"In the first half, we were really disciplined, didn't give Spurs the spaces they wanted. We had two great chances and they can be the difference in these games," Everton manager Frank Lampard said.

"If you take one of these chances, you probably don't lose tonight. There's no doubt we came out in the second half slightly off it. The penalty is the difference. Until then, everything we were doing was good."

