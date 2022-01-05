Spurs plagued by Covid again ahead of Cup tie

LONDON • Antonio Conte will return to Stamford Bridge today for the first time since he was sacked by Chelsea in 2018, but the Italian will have other things on his mind after Tottenham were hit by fresh Covid-19 concerns ahead of their League Cup semi-final, first-leg clash.

Spurs already had an outbreak that affected nine first-team players last month and saw three games called off, but Conte said on Monday there are now another couple of potential cases in the camp and are waiting for results of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. There were no updates by press time yesterday.

"We are checking a couple of situations about Covid," said Conte.

"We are living with this situation, not only Tottenham but all the clubs. We have to be ready to find always the right solutions, the best solution for the team.

"You make a plan in your mind and sometimes you arrive and players are positive so you have to totally change your plan. It's not easy, but not only for me but all the managers here."

A total of 19 Premier League games have been postponed over the past month due to outbreaks across a number of squads.

The league said on Monday it had found 94 new positive cases among players and staff in the last week, the first week-by-week decrease in numbers for eight weeks.

"(We) can today confirm that between Monday Dec 27, 2021 and Sunday Jan 2, 2022... 14,250 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 94 new positive cases," it said.

The figure had been rising in recent weeks with 90 testing positive from Dec 13 to 19 and a record 103 cases from Dec 20 to 26.

Spain's La Liga also recorded more than 90 infections last week, while there was no official data released by Europe's other major football leagues regarding cases.

The Premier League has insisted on playing on with full stadiums where possible.

The League Cup semi-finals have remained two-legged ties despite the pleas of Conte and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whose side face Arsenal in the other last-four clash tomorrow, to be changed to one-off games so as to lessen the load on depleted squads.

Conte, meanwhile, insisted he has nothing to prove after he was sacked by the Blues amid tensions with the board over various issues like player recruitment.

"It will be great to come back to Stamford Bridge. It's the first time since I left, but now I am the manager of Tottenham and I want to give this club 100 per cent," he said.

"I think in my position, I mustn't prove anything to anyone."

The injured Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon remain out for Spurs for today's clash, while Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah and Timo Werner are expected to miss out for Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku could feature after clear-the-air talks with Thomas Tuchel over his recent comments that were critical of the Blues manager's tactics and which cost the striker his place in Sunday's 2-2 home draw with Liverpool.

"First of all, we are happy that we took the time to look calmly on it," said Tuchel. "He apologised and is back in the squad for training today. He is an emotional guy, he does not hold back with his opinion. It created some noise you don't want but there are zero doubts in his commitment to the team."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

CHELSEA V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 3.40am