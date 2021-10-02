Spurs need Kane to fire in EPL too

LONDON • Harry Kane has yet to get off the mark six games into the new Premier League season but he hopes he can translate his form in the Europa Conference League to the domestic stage, starting with Aston Villa tomorrow.

Despite Tottenham suffering three consecutive three-goal defeats in the English top flight, Slovenian minnows Mura never looked capable of taking advantage of their opponents' fragility as Spurs ran out 5-1 winners in their Group G game on Thursday.

Kane had not expected to play but after coming off the bench, the England captain went on to notch a hat-trick in 20 minutes to make it five goals from three games in Uefa's inaugural third-tier competition.

Dele Alli's penalty and a goal from Giovani lo Celso put Spurs in control after just eight minutes in north London, while Ziga Kous' volley was all Mura could muster in response.

A much tougher test awaits in the shape of Villa, coming off an impressive victory over Manchester United, at home but this was a morale-boosting result and sent the hosts top of their group on four points.

On his 13th career treble for Spurs, Kane said: "Every striker wants to score goals. I probably wasn't expecting to come on today but it's nice to get the minutes.

"Whenever you see the ball hit the back of the net, it's a good feeling. Hopefully, we can take it into the weekend. It was nice to come off the bench and score a few goals.

"Us as players and staff need to stick together and work hard. Our recent form has not been great but we need to try to turn it round next game."

Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who has faced calls for his head, particularly after last weekend's loss to north London rivals Arsenal, hopes the energy Kane and fellow substitutes Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura provided will be on show against the Villans.

"Today was important to perform the way we did," Nuno said. "A good result and this way, we recover better and prepare for the next one better. A lot of positives.

"The best way was to have the players on the pitch and they brought the energy the team needed definitely in that moment. The team needed the energy and it was good."

Nuno also felt Kane's hat-trick was not just beneficial for him but also for the rest of the side, adding: "It is important for everybody, I always insist. The more important thing is that we have all the players in the best (form) they can be.

"All the squad today was important for players that didn't have too many chances, they played 90 minutes."

Spurs lead Rennes on goal difference in the group, after the French side came from behind to beat Vitesse Arnhem 2-1 in the Netherlands.

Chris Smalling, Stephan El Shaarawy and Tammy Abraham scored as Jose Mourinho's Roma, another competition favourite, eased to a 3-0 victory away to Zorya Luhansk of Ukraine in Group C, preserving their 100 per cent record.

