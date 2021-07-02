Spurs name another Portuguese Nuno as their new manager

LONDON • Tottenham on Wednesday announced they had appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager, ending their long search for a replacement for his Portuguese compatriot Jose Mourinho.

Spurs have been without a permanent boss since Mourinho was sacked in April - six days before their League Cup final defeat by Manchester City - with former player Ryan Mason taking charge for the rest of last season.

Nuno, 47, who previously managed Valencia and Porto, has signed a two-year deal at the north London club. Spurs were linked with a series of managers, including Portugal's Paulo Fonseca, who last managed Roma, former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte and ex-Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Nuno will take the start of pre-season training on Monday, when players not involved in international football will return to Hotspur Way.

"When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy," he told the club's website. "We don't have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days."

The Portuguese guided Wolves from the Championship into the Premier League in 2018 and secured consecutive seventh-place finishes in their first two seasons back in the top flight before a 13th-place finish last season.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: "I've spoken already about the need to revert to our core DNA of playing attacking, entertaining football and (managing director of football) Fabio Paratici and I believe Nuno is the man who can take our talented group of players, embrace our young players coming through and build something special."

Paratici, who started his job at Spurs officially yesterday after leaving Juventus, was heavily involved in the recruitment process.

Spurs fans will be desperate to challenge again for the Champions League places after missing out on European football's premier competition for the last two seasons. They were regular top-four finishers under Mauricio Pochettino, reaching the Champions League final in 2019 but have not won any type of silverware since 2008.

The club also risk losing England captain and talisman Harry Kane, who told Tottenham he wanted to leave after becoming frustrated with his team's trophy drought.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS