Spurs must be aggressive: Mourinho

LONDON • Jose Mourinho has admitted Tottenham paid the price for being "too nice", as Wolverhampton Wanderers clinched a crucial 3-2 Premier League away win on Sunday in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Spurs led twice, with strikes from Steven Bergwijn and Serge Aurier sandwiching Matt Doherty's goal, before Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez scored.

It was a bitter blow for the injury-hit hosts, who played without a recognised forward for the third game in a row and suffered three successive defeats in all competitions for the first time this season.

To make matters worse, Wolves, on 42 points, have now leapfrogged Tottenham, moving two points above them into sixth place in the league.

Mourinho fears his team's hopes of a top-four finish will be ruined unless they develop a more ruthless streak.

"It was a totally unfair result. But it is difficult to stop Wolves if you don't have the mentality that they showed," he said.

"Wolves had the correct mentality. We were punished for quite a long time because we don't have that aggression. That made the difference in the game."

Injuries to Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Moussa Sissoko and Hugo Lloris have badly hampered his side in recent weeks.

Asked if their absences had taken a toll, the Spurs manager said: "It would be too easy for me to say that. I try to forget the players that we are missing.

"It is frustration, not just for me, but for the players. We recovered 11 points' distance to fourth, then when we got to one point, everything changed for us."

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who played for Mourinho at Porto, recorded his first win over his former boss.

"We are relentless," he said.

"The boys help each other in every aspect. That is something we must keep building."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS