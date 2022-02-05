Spurs 'more complete' now

LONDON • Fans and pundits have been left wondering whether Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea could have done more in the January transfer window, which closed on Monday.

Spurs released Dele Alli on a free transfer and allowed three others in Giovani lo Celso, Bryan Gil and Tanguy Ndombele to leave on loan, while bringing in just two replacements - Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur - from Juventus.

Chelsea were even less active, bringing in no new faces despite contending on four fronts - the FA Cup, Champions League, Premier League and League Cup - this season.

However, both Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel yesterday insisted they were happy with their squad depth when asked about the relatively quiet transfer window for England's top clubs.

Spurs boss Conte said the club tried to do their best last month and claimed he now had a "more complete" team, despite more outgoing than incoming players.

"The club tried to do the best and you know very well that January is not simple," Conte insisted at his pre-match press conference ahead of today's fourth-round FA Cup clash at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

"I think it (the squad) is more complete... We tried to fill the right roles with a central midfielder (Bentancur), and Kulusevski. He can play as a No. 10 or as a wing back... he likes to attack, he is good on a one v one, a good signing for us."

Both players have been included in the match-day squad and will be aiming for a fresh start after being sidelined at Juventus.

On whether the several exits might leave Spurs short come the business end of the term, Conte felt it had to happen regardless, as none of them had settled since arriving in London.

"The players that went on loan needed to play more games. I think it was right for both sides, the club and the players," he added.

"Maybe there were some mistakes in the past. You have to buy players to reinforce your team but if you send away players that you bought in the last two or three years, it means you did something wrong in the past."