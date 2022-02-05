Spurs 'more complete' now

LONDON • Fans and pundits have been left wondering whether Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea could have done more in the January transfer window, which closed on Monday.
Spurs released Dele Alli on a free transfer and allowed three others in Giovani lo Celso, Bryan Gil and Tanguy Ndombele to leave on loan, while bringing in just two replacements - Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur - from Juventus.
Chelsea were even less active, bringing in no new faces despite contending on four fronts - the FA Cup, Champions League, Premier League and League Cup - this season.
However, both Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel yesterday insisted they were happy with their squad depth when asked about the relatively quiet transfer window for England's top clubs.
Spurs boss Conte said the club tried to do their best last month and claimed he now had a "more complete" team, despite more outgoing than incoming players.
"The club tried to do the best and you know very well that January is not simple," Conte insisted at his pre-match press conference ahead of today's fourth-round FA Cup clash at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.
"I think it (the squad) is more complete... We tried to fill the right roles with a central midfielder (Bentancur), and Kulusevski. He can play as a No. 10 or as a wing back... he likes to attack, he is good on a one v one, a good signing for us."
Both players have been included in the match-day squad and will be aiming for a fresh start after being sidelined at Juventus.
On whether the several exits might leave Spurs short come the business end of the term, Conte felt it had to happen regardless, as none of them had settled since arriving in London.
"The players that went on loan needed to play more games. I think it was right for both sides, the club and the players," he added.
"Maybe there were some mistakes in the past. You have to buy players to reinforce your team but if you send away players that you bought in the last two or three years, it means you did something wrong in the past."
Chelsea's need to buy was not as pressing as Spurs, whose sole realistic opportunity at breaking a trophy duck dating back to 2008 is in the FA Cup this season.
However, it still came as a surprise that Tuchel failed to augment his squad, in light of Ben Chilwell's long-term injury.
There had been spurious links with Ousmane Dembele, who has been frozen out by Barcelona over his refusal to sign an extension to his contract, which ends in June.
British media reported Chelsea were interested in the France winger, who was told by the Catalan club to leave last month but is now staying put until the end of the campaign.
On Dembele, who played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund in 2016-17, the German said: "I did not have contact with Ousmane. There was no contact in winter between us. I am satisfied because it was a calm window and to be calm was the best thing.
"We were open for things...
"We tried and had ideas. But in the end, we stick to what we have and are happy," he added ahead of today's FA Cup home tie against third-tier Plymouth Argyle.
Chelsea are without the injured trio of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Reece James and Chilwell, while Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva are out due to their exertions on international duty.
After their game at Stamford Bridge, the European champions will fly out to Abu Dhabi to play in the Club World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.
REUTERS
