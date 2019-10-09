Spurs' Lloris ruled out until next year

LONDON • Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris will be sidelined for the rest of the year after suffering a dislocated elbow in their 3-0 Premier League loss to Brighton last Saturday, the club have confirmed.

The France goalkeeper was stretchered from the Amex Stadium pitch screaming in pain after landing badly as the Seagulls capitalised on his bungle to open the scoring.

While Spurs have confirmed "surgery will not be required", Lloris will now miss a significant part of the season, including the busy Christmas schedule.

Said the club in a statement on Monday: "Hugo has undergone further assessment this morning after sustaining a dislocated elbow.

"The findings have shown that our club captain has suffered ligament damage and is not expected to return to training before the end of 2019.

"Hugo is currently in a brace and will now undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation under the supervision of our medical staff at Hotspur Way."

The news is another hammer blow to Spurs' hopes of turning around their poor start to the campaign.

It also adds to an already crowded treatment room, with full-back Ryan Sessegnon yet to make his debut owing to injury and fellow summer signing Giovani Lo Celso out till next month.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have won just three of their opening 11 games in all competitions and were thrashed 7-2 at home by German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week.

Paulo Gazzaniga will now stand in between the sticks, although former Spurs midfielder Jamie O'Hara told Sky Sports that he was "not worried about the goalkeeping position" as the Argentina stopper "is good on the ball and can step into that spot".

Lloris will also miss world champions France's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland, Turkey, Moldova and Albania, with Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps bemoaning "it's a loss for us" before backing his other goalkeepers like Alphonse Areola and Steve Mandanda to "take over to allow the team to continue to perform".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE