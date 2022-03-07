Spurs' issues not easy to fix: Conte

LONDON • Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said that it was impossible to find a quick fix for the inconsistency plaguing his team, pointing to the club's chequered performance in recent years.

Conte, who took over in November, has been tasked with reviving the fortunes of Spurs, who were Champions League finalists in 2019 but are now seventh in the Premier League standings and struggling to get into the top four.

They have lost five of their last eight matches in all competitions and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Middlesbrough last Tuesday.

"Tottenham's story is this, many ups and downs, but... to try to fight for something important and become a strong team, the first thing that has to happen is to be stable," the Italian said ahead of his side's home league game against Everton today.

"To do this and to change this type of situation that is happening for many, many years in Tottenham, it's not simple.

"In a short time it's impossible to do this, not only for me but I think for any manager to come in and change the story in one second."

The biggest evidence of their inconsistency was when they won at leaders Manchester City in the Premier League but then lost at Burnley just four days later.

Conte also called for transparency from his club's medical staff, asking them to explain the extended absence of Oliver Skipp.

The 21-year-old last played for Spurs in January and he said on Feb 8 that he was hoping to have the midfielder back within 10 days.

"Oliver Skipp… it is a pity I think in England that sometimes you should have a conference with the medical department," he said.

"The doctors, it is too easy for the doctors to work here, because they don't speak, they don't explain what happens.

"Sometimes I think that could be good... to have a press conference with the medical department to explain the situation of the players."

Besides Skipp, Japhet Tanganga (knee) will also miss out today.

In-form striker Harry Kane is a certainty to start and Everton manager Frank Lampard has warned his players to be wary of Tottenham's biggest threat.

The 28-year-old England international has had an impressive February, scoring five goals in six games.

"He's in great form, incredible form. I've got so much time for Harry Kane, always have done," said Lampard, whose side are just one point above the drop zone.

"Humble, captain of England, and his threats are many. We're playing against a world-class No. 9."

The Toffees will be the underdogs, having taken just six points on their travels this season and have not won on the road since the 2-0 win over Brighton in August.

"Tottenham is a difficult match away from home. We haven't been great away from home all season," Lampard added.

"It is important to remain calm, consistent and focused."

Ben Godfrey is not set to return to training until next week due to a hamstring problem.

REUTERS

TOTTENHAM V EVERTON

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am