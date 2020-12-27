Spurs hope Kane stays fit in busy week

LONDON • Jose Mourinho is prepared to select Harry Kane for today's English Premier League clash at Wolves, despite the Tottenham Hotspur talisman playing the whole of their League Cup quarter-final victory over Stoke.

The striker scored in the 3-1 win on Wednesday to set up a semi-final against Championship side Brentford.

Spurs face three league games inside a week - they play Fulham on Wednesday and then Leeds on Saturday - hoping to keep up the pressure on leaders Liverpool, who are six points ahead on 31 points.

This time last year, Kane suffered a hamstring injury which sidelined him for six months. He has scored nine league goals this season and has 10 assists, with teammate Son Heung-min the main beneficiary. The South Korea forward has netted 11 times.

"I hope he (Kane) plays the next match," said Mourinho. "It was Wednesday, the next match is Sunday, I believe a player like him that works hard and takes good care of himself with a great professional life, I believe he will be ready to play against Wolves."

France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele will also be available for selection. Mourinho took him off at half-time of the 2-0 home defeat by Leicester last Sunday and he missed the trip to the Potters.

"Tanguy is fit but he didn't come to Stoke. My decision, but he is fit," said the Spurs manager.

One player, though, who will not feature for at least the next three league games is Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso. The 24-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in the Leicester game.

"Gio no, he will not be fit," said Mourinho. "I don't know how long he will be out, I believe that he will not be playing in this period of Christmas and New Year for sure."

He added it would not get easier even though they are facing teams from the bottom half in Fulham and Leeds after Wolves.

"Some people can say now we are going to get an easier run of matches," he said. "But it's not easier. We should be happy because it's a fantastic league."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WOLVES V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3.15am​