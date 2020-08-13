Spurs grab Saint Hojbjerg for $27m

LONDON • Tottenham have signed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton in a reported £15 million (S$26.9 million) deal on Tuesday.

The Danish midfielder became Spurs' first signing since the end of the Premier League season after agreeing a five-year contract with the north London club.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton," the club said on their Twitter account.

The 25-year-old was stripped of the Saints captaincy and dropped for most of Southampton's post-coronavirus lockdown matches after he informed them he would not be signing a new contract.

Everton were also in the hunt to sign Hojbjerg, but his desire to work with Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is believed to have helped seal his signature.

"What was very important for me was I wanted to play at a club where I could see myself for many years and Tottenham was the one," said Hojbjerg, who made 134 appearances for Southampton in all competitions.

"I always like to say whatever you put in, you get out. Spurs has fantastic players, a fantastic manager and a fantastic set-up."

Hojbjerg, who arrived in England in 2016 from Bayern Munich, had been so intent on joining Tottenham that he liked several social media posts linking him with the club.

In a separate move, Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker-Peters joined Southampton for £12 million after spending the second half of the season on loan at St Mary's.

The 23-year-old Spurs academy graduate has agreed a five-year deal, ahead of the new Premier League season that begins on Sept 12.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS