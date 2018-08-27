Spurs fired up for United trip

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is urging his side to use their landmark win at Stamford Bridge last season as the inspiration for ending their Old Trafford drought today.

Spurs head to Manchester United with a poor recent record, having not won or scored a goal in their past four visits.

But, after Spurs beat London rivals Chelsea 3-1 in April for the first time since 1990 on their way to third place in the English Premier League, Pochettino wants his side to use that experience to get a result against Jose Mourinho's men.

"That's not perception, it's reality. We lost four games, we didn't score a goal, we didn't win a point," the Argentinian said of their abysmal form at United.

"But Chelsea last season was a good example. After 28 years, we won. Why not? There are many negative things, but you need to believe and I believe more we can win."

Although Spurs' preparations for the game have been disrupted by a drink-driving charge for captain Hugo Lloris, the Frenchman is expected to keep his starting place, according to the Daily Mail.

Pochettino's men are also hoping to take advantage of the turmoil at United, who have endured a poor start to the new season. The spotlight is squarely on United boss Mourinho, who must deliver a positive response following a week of negative publicity.

The Portuguese, who was thwarted in his attempts to sign more players during the transfer window and is reported to be at loggerheads with Paul Pogba, has had to deal with the severe backlash following United's 3-2 loss at Brighton last weekend.

He was terse at Friday's pre-match press conference, which lasted only eight minutes, and gave monosyllabic answers to inquiries over his reportedly fractured relationship with United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

However, Mourinho is expecting a reaction against Spurs after the Brighton horror show.

"Nobody is happy, obviously," he told MUTV.

"But I have enough experience to know that in football, you cannot look back for good results or for bad results, you have always to look to the next one. That's our life.

"I'm really happy with the work we did in the week, with the players' commitment and I look forward to the game."

But, while another defeat by Spurs would further increase the heat on Mourinho, his counterpart believes every manager in the league faces the same pressure every weekend.

"You don't believe I'm not in the same position? We feel the pressure every week," Pochettino added.

If Spurs secure a victory at United, it will mark the first time since the 2009-10 season under Harry Redknapp that they have won their first three league games.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN UNITED V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am