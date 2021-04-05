Spurs falter again with late slip-up

LONDON • While Tottenham are still in the hunt for a Champions League place, they have now dropped 15 points from winning positions - only Southampton and Brighton have given up more.

Jose Mourinho's side have also lost 11 points due to goals conceded in the final 10 minutes of games this season, the most of any Premier League side and if Spurs fail to make the top four for the second straight season, they only have themselves to blame.

They again shot themselves in the foot at St James' Park yesterday when in the 84th minute, Harry Kane, in search of his hat-trick, could have put Spurs 3-1 up, effectively killing the game off.

Instead, the England captain hit the post and Newcastle immediately mustered up a response at the other end, with Joe Willock, on loan from north London rivals Arsenal, thumping the ball into the roof of the net just a minute later after Miguel Almiron's effort had been hacked off the line.

The 2-2 Premier League draw meant Spurs missed an opportunity to move temporarily up to fourth in the standings, which former defender Michael Dawson felt was a "missed opportunity".

Kane was equally dismayed, saying: "Whenever you are ahead in a game, as we have been a lot this season, and you give the lead away in the last five to 10 minutes, it's always hard to take. I feel like we could have played better in the second half... We didn't take our chances and got punished for it."

Newcastle remain mired deep in relegation trouble - they were 17th prior to the later kick-off between Aston Villa and Fulham.

But after a spirited performance - they had 22 shots against Spurs, their joint-most this season, and 17 of them came inside the box, the most under manager Steve Bruce - pundits feel they may just be able to squeeze out of their predicament. Willock is confident the Magpies can pull themselves away from the drop zone, saying: "A lot of people were doubting us and really getting on to us, that can eradicate a few of the doubters.

"We can't lay on this. We need to get three points but I feel like if we can do that on another day we'll get them... I feel like we can do it, we have the ability in the squad and the willingness to do it, and we all believe in the manager to give us the right tactics to go out there and do it."

Pundit Graeme Souness agreed, adding: "The supporters and manager will be heartened by that performance today."

Earlier, Southampton took a huge step towards securing their Premier League safety as Nathan Redmond sealed a vital 3-2 win over fellow strugglers Burnley.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side provisionally moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with eight games left after a dramatic fightback at St Mary's. Chris Wood and Matej Vydra gave the visitors a 2-0 lead, but the Saints hit back via Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings.

"Our decision-making in the final third was fantastic," said Hasenhuttl.

