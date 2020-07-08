Spurs' Euro hopes alive

LONDON • Despite playing in the Champions League for the past four years, many critics feel Tottenham still lack a winning mentality, with their last trophy coming 12 years ago in the League Cup.

Spurs remain an outside bet to finish in the top four - nine points separate them and the fourth-placed Chelsea (57) and there are just five Premier League games to go.

But after beating Everton 1-0 at home on Monday to keep alive their slim chances of Champions League football, for which they have qualified since the 2015-16 season, Jose Mourinho believes that his eighth-placed team are maturing.

Michael Keane's own goal meant he became only the fifth manager to rack up 200 English top-flight wins and the second-quickest to do so behind only former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson, who set the record in his 322nd game, four fewer than the Portuguese.

The victory, though, was somewhat soured by the sight of Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and forward Son Heung-min clashing at half-time.

The Frenchman raged at the South Korean for not tracking back when Richarlison had a chance just before the break and the pair had to be pulled apart by their teammates.

However, they were all smiles after the full-time whistle and Mourinho later played down their row, insisting his players had to develop a mean streak in order to fight for silverware.

Claiming his players were fired up by his criticism of their limp performance in last Thursday's 3-1 defeat by Sheffield United, he said: "It's beautiful.

"If you want to blame somebody for that, it's me, because I was critical of my boys, because they are not critical enough with themselves, with each other.

"It's something very important for the team to grow and, for that, you need to demand from each other and be strong personalities.

"A team of nice boys, the only thing they can win is the Fair Play Cup, which is something that I never won and I am not interested in."

Pundits Tim Cahill and Jamie Redknapp felt Lloris was in the right and the France No. 1 confirmed he had already made up with Son, as "what happened is just something that is part of football sometimes".

Mourinho agreed it was a case of passion simply spilling over, saying: "I don't like a team that doesn't have a critical sense. What happened at half-time shouldn't have happened there, it should have happened inside the dressing room.

"But I can promise you my winning teams had big fights."

NICE GUYS DON'T WIN ANYTHING A team of nice boys, the only thing they can win is the Fair Play Cup, which is something that I never won and I am not interested in. JOSE MOURINHO , Tottenham Hotspur manager, on the need for teams to be critical of themselves.

On his latest managerial feat, the former Chelsea and United boss added: "Not many managers work in three of the top football clubs in the country, and in the world.

"I was lucky enough to work for three of the biggest clubs in the country. When you are at one of these big clubs, it's easier to have these results."

Spurs face a trip to Bournemouth tomorrow before hosting Arsenal - who are currently one point ahead in the standings - in the north London derby on Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS