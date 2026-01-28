Spurs duo Kolo Muani and Odobert involved in minor crash

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 27 - Tottenham Hotspur forwards Randal Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert were involved in a minor car accident, manager Thomas Frank said on Tuesday, but he expects both to be available for their Champions League game at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Spurs will, however, be without defenders Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven, as they seek to secure a last-16 place in the competition by finishing in the top eight in the league-phase standings.

Frank did not have all the details about the car accident which happened while the players were heading to the airport to travel with the squad to Frankfurt for Wednesday's match.

"Unfortunately, both were involved in a minor accident, everyone else involved in that accident is fine," Frank told reporters.

"It was a tyre blowing up, so the two of them are a little bit delayed, but they will land later tonight. I'm actually in doubt if they were both in the same car, but they were together.

"I haven't spoken to them personally yet because the first message is that they are fine. They are flying out later, and I fully expect both to be available for tomorrow."

Spurs' injury problems continue to grow, with Frank already without James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Bergvall, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison, and the manager gave details on the latest absentees.

"Pedro (Porro) hasn't travelled. He's unfortunately picked up a hamstring injury, so he will be out for four weeks," Frank said.

"Micky (van de Ven) hasn't travelled. It's just a minor thing. We expect him to be a big possibility for the Manchester City game. It's not a hamstring."

Spurs' European form has been in stark contrast with their domestic results.

In the Champions League, they have lost one match in seven, which came at champions Paris St Germain, while in the Premier League Frank's side have won two of their last 14.

"I think the performances for a while have been good in many ways we just haven't got on the right side enough to get the three points," Frank said.

"For me, tomorrow it's all about Frankfurt, all about the opportunity ahead of us."

Spurs are fifth in the Champions League standings on 14 points, already guaranteed at least a playoff spot, while a win would secure a top-eight finish. Frankfurt are already eliminated. REUTERS