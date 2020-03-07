Spurs depleted but it won't be easy, says Dyche

LONDON • Burnley are probably the last opponents Tottenham would wish to play at the moment, with Spurs' attack depleted.

Sean Dyche's side have conceded only twice in their past six Premier League games, four of which have been won and none lost, with the ninth-placed Clarets pushing for European football next season.

Spurs, on the other hand, have been in a slump since losing Son Heung-min to injury last month, suffering three defeats in a row in all competitions before bowing out to Norwich on penalties in the fifth round of the FA Cup in midweek.

Things came to a head following the exit at the hands of the Canaries, with Eric Dier involved in a heated confrontation with home fans after vaulting into the stands.

But despite their recent poor form - much of it owing to the lack of strikers with Son and Harry Kane both on the sidelines - Spurs are seventh, and five points separate them and Chelsea (45) in fourth.

The Blues host Everton tomorrow so Jose Mourinho's men can crank up the pressure with a win at Turf Moor today.

Burnley manager Dyche has warned his side not to get lulled into a false sense of security over the visitors' patchy sequence of results.

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, he said: "They've had a tough run with a lot of things and injuries have affected it.

"They've been unusual results for a team of their ilk, after they've been very strong for the last few years.

"It's fair to say they are missing two very good players, but the reality of even the top managers - when they lose players through injury and get challenges outside of having a fully fit squad - is that it's tough.

"That being said, we have to remind ourselves there's no easy games and we're still going to have to play well because it's still Tottenham."

His caution also stems from Spurs having more attacking riches than Mourinho claims, with Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura still dangerous, especially on the break.

In Dier, they also have a midfielder desperate to prove that the criticism of his form this term has been unwarranted.

Confirming he would be in the right frame of mind to start, Spurs manager Mourinho said: "He played two fantastic matches, showed me things I couldn't imagine. I know what he can do in this position. What happened was clear, it was almost nothing happened, he's ready and he has to play tomorrow."

BURNLEY V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 1.30am