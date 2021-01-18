Spurs cut up Blades with first-half goals

An elated Harry Kane is joined in celebration by Serge Aurier, after the Tottenham striker put his side two up against cellar-dwellers Sheffield United, with the defender having given Spurs a fifth-minute lead before Tanguy Ndombele got the third in
PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    53 min ago

An elated Harry Kane is joined in celebration by Serge Aurier, after the Tottenham striker put his side two up against cellar-dwellers Sheffield United, with the defender having given Spurs a fifth-minute lead before Tanguy Ndombele got the third in the second half.

Tottenham won their Premier League encounter at Bramall Lane 3-1, with David McGoldrick pulling one back for the Blades in the 59th minute to give them a glimmer of hope before Ndombele's improvised finish sealed the three points for the visitors.

Sheffield United remain last, and look prime candidates for relegation with a measly solitary win and 16 losses with half their season played. Spurs, with 33 points, are fourth before yesterday's late games.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 18, 2021, with the headline 'Spurs cut up Blades with first-half goals'. Print Edition | Subscribe
