Spurs' clash with Rennes off after Covid-19 outbreak

LONDON • Tottenham's Europa Conference League home clash with Rennes yesterday was postponed following a severe Covid-19 outbreak at the Premier League club, a decision their French opponents called into question.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte said on Wednesday that eight of his players and five members of staff had tested positive for the virus.

However, it had appeared that Uefa would insist on the match going ahead in north London if the hosts had the minimum number of 13 players available, only for the rapid spread to force the change in plans.

The postponement, which was yesterday confirmed by European football's governing body, left Rennes furious, as the Group G winners had been told by Spurs the game would go ahead before boarding a flight to London, only for the fixture to be axed upon arrival.

"Tottenham did not want to announce the number of players with Covid-19 when the rules stipulate a game must be played as long as a team has 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper," a club statement read.

"Stade Rennais have maintained the decision to play."

According to The Athletic, Spurs will ask the Premier League to postpone their game at Brighton on Sunday and that request is under review.

After the Seagulls, Conte's men face top-flight fixtures against Leicester and Liverpool next Thursday and Dec 19 respectively and the Italian warned on Wednesday the possibility of further postponements was real.

"I think that I haven't got to send a message to anyone because the situation is very clear," he said.

"To speak about football today is impossible. The last situation made me very upset.

"The situation is serious. There is a big infection. Again at the end of the session, one player (tested) positive, another staff (member) positive. Tomorrow, who (will it be)?

"Now, for sure, we are a bit scared because tomorrow we don't know what happens.

SCARY AFFAIR We are having contact with the people that are false negative and become positive and then everyone is a bit scared... because we all have family and why I have to take this risk? ANTONIO CONTE, Spurs boss, on the Covid-19 outbreak in his camp.

"Every day we are having contact with the people that are false negative and become positive and then everyone is a bit scared, I think, because we all have family and why I have to take this risk?"

The postponement gives Uefa a headache over the rescheduling of the game as the draw for the Europa Conference League knockout play-offs is set for Monday. Spurs are level on points with third-placed Vitesse Arnhem (seven).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE