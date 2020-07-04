Spurs boss rips into VAR ruling

LONDON • Jose Mourinho claimed that the video assistant referee (VAR) technology will make fans fall out of love with football, after Tottenham Hotspur were the victims of a controversial goal reversal in their 3-1 Premier League defeat by Sheffield United on Thursday.

United took the lead through Sander Berge's first-half strike at Bramall Lane. But Spurs were denied an equaliser moments later when Harry Kane's goal was chalked off by VAR for a dubious handball against Lucas Moura.

Lucas appeared to have the ball kicked against his arm in the build-up to Kane's strike and Tottenham manager Mourinho complained angrily on the touchline.

Lys Mousset and Oli McBurnie rubbed salt into Mourinho's wounds as they both netted for United after the interval.

Kane's last-minute goal was no consolation for Spurs, who are in grave danger of missing out on next season's Champions League.

In a Premier League season marred by VAR making debatable calls too often, Mourinho said he fears for the future of football if the system is not addressed.

"I never complain at the guy with the whistle because he's not the referee any more. The ref is in the office," the 57-year-old said.

"I think the referee should always be the man on the pitch and the man in the office should support and assist. But that's not the way that it is.

"We're going in a direction that's really bad for the beautiful game, the game that everybody fell in love with."

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp described the decision as one of the worst he had seen and called for common sense.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder also backed Mourinho, saying: "I have got a back catalogue of decisions that have gone against us. We are the unofficial champions of Europe on VAR decisions going against us.

"I can understand their manager's frustrations. I would be super frustrated.

"It's a nonsense rule, it wasn't intentional."

Spurs sit nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea (54) and seven adrift of fifth-placed Manchester United after their first loss in three games since the restart.

The Blades moved two points above Spurs into seventh place.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS