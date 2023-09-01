Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou wants only players who align with his style of play

LONDON – New Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has stated that he will never approve a signing who does not fit into his style of play, as he outlined his vision for the club moving forward.

The Greek-Australian has been enjoying a good start to his tenure as his side are lying third in the Premier League following a 2-2 draw with Brentford and a pair of 2-0 victories over Manchester United and Bournemouth.

However, reality struck as Tottenham lost out on penalties to Fulham in the League Cup second round in midweek, meaning that Spurs have one less chance to end their 15-year trophy drought.

Postecoglou will be eager to put defeat behind him when they travel to Burnley for their Premier League clash on Saturday, and on Friday he was asked about how he intends to shape his team.

“I would never approve a signing that I don’t think will fit into the way we want to play,” he said.

“At senior level when you have a manager and you give him the responsibility, you need to give him players that will suit the way he wants to play.”

The Spurs boss was not complaining about the signings this summer, on the contrary he had publicly declared his happiness for James Maddison, who joined from Leicester City.

But he also felt that there could be improvements in future.

“The scouting department should work hand in hand. Look, this is one of the things we’re very much in the infancy of.

“Moving forward there will be more clearer processes within that. The evidence we have so far is the players we’ve brought in and you can see that they have been aligned with my vision for the club.”

On the pitch, Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend meant they have scored at least twice in their three league games so far under Postecoglou, who was appointed mainly for his fast-pace attacking style of play.

Now they are aiming to go four away games unbeaten for the first time since August 2022.

Spurs won four of their last five fixtures against Burnley, although their last meeting at Turf Moor ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Postecoglou will not be able to call upon the injured Bryan Gil, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Alfie Whiteman.