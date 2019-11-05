Football: Spurs back Son, may appeal against red card in Gomes horror incident

LONDON • Ben Davies has insisted Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min did not intentionally hurt Everton's Andre Gomes, whose horrific injury on Sunday night deeply affected both teams.

The Portuguese midfielder yesterday underwent what is likely to be a season-ending surgery after suffering a fractured right ankle.

He had to be stretchered off the Goodison Park pitch after he was fouled by Son in the 1-1 Premier League draw, although it was a combination of an awkward landing and a subsequent collision with Spurs defender Serge Aurier that led to the gruesome injury.

Son, who was first shown a yellow card, was sent off upon VAR consultation.

Players from both teams were visibly distraught as Gomes, who signed from Barcelona for £22 million (S$38.5 million) in the summer after a season on loan, received treatment on the pitch before being taken to a local hospital.

Substitute Cenk Tosun equalised for Everton seven minutes into the 12 minutes of stoppage time and Davies, the Spurs captain for the match, admitted it was difficult to remain focused.

He said: "It does affect you. It's not the first time it has happened to me in a game. It happened when Seamus Coleman suffered a bad injury for Ireland (against Wales) as well. It shakes you up, it really does.

"Nobody goes on the pitch to hurt anyone, especially not somebody like Son who is a bit broken, dealing with what has happened.

"The team just have to sometimes say these things happen in football and, as horrible as it is, they do."

The South Korean forward was reportedly inconsolable in the dressing room and "could not even lift his head up", said teammate Dele Alli, who scored the opener.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino also defended Son, claiming it was not his "intention to create the problem". He added the club may appeal against his red card.

Blaming the video assistant referee for "not being clear", he said: "VAR needs to check if it was a bad tackle and judge the action, not what happened after.

"The club will see if it (appeal) is possible, but what we cannot change is what happened."

Pundits were also unanimous in their assertion that Son's tackle was not worthy of a sending-off.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown said it was "one of those freak accidents", telling the BBC the incident "did not call for" a red card. Former Everton midfielder Kevin Kilbane felt the "correct decision" should have been a yellow.

Everton manager Marco Silva could only reflect on "the toughest moment for us this season", with the Toffees on 11 points, just three above the relegation zone.

He said: "We will give all support to Andre and his family. As a group, we have to stay together."

