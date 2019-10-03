Spurs 'ashamed' after mauling

LONDON • Mauricio Pochettino has urged Tottenham to face their problems "like a man", but he has a huge job on his hands to mend his team's shattered morale after their 7-2 Champions League Group B mauling by Bayern Munich.

Tuesday night saw Spurs suffer an unwanted number of firsts - the worst home loss by an English club in Europe, the first time they have conceded seven goals at home and it was also the manager's joint-heaviest career defeat.

The team are now at a crossroads just four months after they reached their first Champions League final, with just three wins in 10 matches so far this season.

In truth, though, last season's run helped paper over the cracks after a rocky end which saw their Premier League form drop alarmingly.

A summer of uncertainty saw key players including Christian Eriksen linked with moves that did not materialise, which has had an unsettling effect on a club that is desperate to claim a regular place in Europe's top club competition and end an 11-year wait for silverware.

Spurs have been patchy this season, with their "B team" exiting the League Cup last month at the hands of fourth-tier Colchester.

After that upset, Pochettino had talked about "different agendas in the squad", hinting that all was not well in the dressing room.

137 Years in the entire history of Tottenham that they have conceded seven goals at home.

7 Tottenham are the first English team to concede seven goals in a home European match. They were also the first to concede six. It was the biggest home defeat by an English team in any European competition.

But Tuesday's punishing defeat by the five-time European champions - they ran riot through Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski's brace and four goals from Serge Gnabry - in their gleaming new stadium will do far more psychological damage, with Spurs able to reply only twice through Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

With Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen all able to leave on free transfers next summer, pundit Chris Waddle believes off-field issues are having a direct impact on the club's form and the situation had turned into "a shambles".

The former Spurs midfielder said: "I don't think Serge Aurier wants to be there, Christian hasn't signed a new contract. There is so much going on off the pitch.

"It should have been dealt with over the summer. Instead, all the contract questions are still going on."

But pundit Jermaine Jenas refused to blame the uncertainty over the players' future as a reason for their capitulation, questioning if they "still got the desire to go and achieve the lengths they achieved last season".

The former Spurs midfielder told BT Sport: "This is a big wake-up call for this football club, it really is. You can lose games of football, but this is a battering from a top European club who have been there and done it on many occasions.

"Are they reacting to what is being asked of them? This scoreline tells me no."

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand also felt England captain Kane now had to ask serious questions about his own ambitions and future in north London as Spurs do not "look like a team capable of winning trophies".

"What are you in the game for? Are you in the game to be a one-club man or to win trophies?" he told BT Sport. "Harry is probably thinking about it. They need answering soon. He's 26 and you only have a small window of opportunity, they come and go quickly."

While Pochettino attempted to put on a brave front later, issuing a rallying call to his team to "stay together and help each other" and that "being together is the only way to recover the good feeling", it is clear it will take more than dressing-room talk to get this hammering out of the system.

Calling it a "painful night for us", Vertonghen admitted: "Everyone is ashamed of this result. We let the fans and everyone at the club down. There's not too much I can say about this."

