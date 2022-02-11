Spurs are 'too emotional'

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte tends to cut a manic presence in the technical area, but he said his team were "too emotional" and have a streak of "mental instability" after a 3-2 Premier League defeat by Southampton on Wednesday that dented their top-four hopes.

The Italian serial winner, who took charge in November and has brought about an upswing in fortunes, is not used to his teams throwing away leads. But, even when his side twice went ahead against Southampton, they never looked in control.

Conte celebrated like a madman when Son Heung-min put Spurs 2-1 ahead in the 70th minute, but looked totally deflated at the end after headed goals by Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams from James Ward-Prowse deliveries earned the Saints a deserved win.

A Jan Bednarek own goal gave the home side the lead after just 18 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, before Armando Broja equalised just five minutes later.

The seventh-placed Spurs could have moved to within a point of fourth-placed West Ham United with three games in hand had they won, but in reality Conte's men were comprehensively outplayed in the first half by the Saints, who are in 10th.

After going unbeaten in his first nine Premier League games with Tottenham, a club record, Conte has now suffered back-to-back league defeats after a loss at his former club Chelsea last month.

"We made many mistakes in the first half, important mistakes. In the second half, we did well, scored and then we have to be better to defend," he said.

"I know very well we are going to struggle to get three points. We are improving in many aspects but we are still too emotional... The first thing you have to improve is to be stable, not be up and down."

Conte said his players lacked the sort of "game management" he was used to while winning silverware at Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan.

He said: "We made many, many mistakes, especially with the ball.

"This type of situation created a bit of instability, mental instability in my team."

Former England and Spurs centre-back Jonathan Woodgate said Tottenham's defending must infuriate Conte, telling the BBC: "Conte will be scratching his head. He is an Italian manager. He usually builds his teams on defence.

"There was no one anywhere near Southampton for the last two goals. Southampton just waltzed right through them."

Son admitted his team conceded the "same goal" twice late on, telling BT Sport: "We should do much better than this, conceding the same goals in five minutes. Very disappointing."

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola brushed off suggestions that his team are the best in the world, calling such comments "stupid" and "confused" after his side continued their relentless march towards the title with a 2-0 home win over Brentford.

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne scored either side of the break as league leaders City extended their unbeaten run to 14 league games.

He said: "Normally they (the players) are being complimented, being praised - 'you are the best team in the world' - these stupid things. You can be confused, but we are still normal.

"We are not the best team in the world. The best team in the world is Chelsea, the best team is Palmeiras. We are not the best and I don't care."

In Wednesday's other matches, Norwich City drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa were held 3-3 by Leeds United.

REUTERS