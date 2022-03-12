Spurs a must-win match: Rangnick

LONDON • One week on from their 4-1 mauling by rivals Manchester City, Manchester United take on fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham at home in the Premier League today, looking to salvage what is left of their season.

While they still have the Champions League to fight for - the Red Devils host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday with the second leg of their last-16 tie finely balanced at 1-1 - recent form has Ralf Rangnick's men staring at the prospect of another disappointing season.

United have not won a trophy since 2017 and the interim boss has yet to inspire a turnaround in results since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking in November.

They are fifth in the standings, one point behind Arsenal (48) in fourth but have played three more games than Mikel Arteta's side.

United are winless in their last three matches in all competitions - they have not gone longer without a win since a run of six games from September to October 2019.

Uncertainty over who the next permanent manager will be is reportedly causing unrest in the United dressing room. Mauricio Pochettino is said to want the job if he is sacked by Paris Saint-Germain after the French Ligue 1 leaders exited the Champions League.

But Rangnick remains focused on the task at hand, as a loss today will deal a massive blow to either side's top-four chances.

Spurs are a further two points behind United but still hold two games in hand, so the German is seeking a win that could take them out of the equation.

"We are full aware of the importance of tomorrow. We have to win that game, fully aware of that. We've had a good week of training," Rangnick said yesterday.

"They (Arsenal) seem to be in the best possible position but there are still 10 games to play. We are fully aware we have to look after ourselves and not drop any more points."

While Luke Shaw (Covid-19) and Scott McTominay (injury) are set to miss out against Antonio Conte's side, Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani will return after both missed the City game.