Spreading joy on a day he won't forget

Trent Alexander-Arnold may be a multi-millionaire footballer but the Liverpool defender knows not all are fortunate enough to enjoy the same trappings of success.

The 20-year-old took time out to give back to the city's community on Christmas Day. He helped light up the festive season for 60 families by volunteering at An Hour For Others, a charity that helps Liverpudlians from underprivileged backgrounds, said the BBC.

The player, an ambassador for the charity, paid for the dinner and bought presents for the children. He later tweeted that "seeing the looks on the kids' faces today is something I'll never forget", while the organisation called him a "diamond".