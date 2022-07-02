Sports World

Browne is FAS' new technical director

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) confirmed yesterday the appointment of Michael Browne as its new technical director on a two-year contract.

Earlier, The Straits Times had reported the 63-year-old Englishman will succeed Joseph Palatsides, who stepped down last December.

Browne will be assisted by FAS head of methodology Philippe Aw as he oversees the development of the national age-group teams, grassroots and women's football, and the strengthening of the youth development structure.

Spurs add firepower with Richarlison

LONDON • Tottenham yesterday completed the signing of Richarlison from Everton on a five-year deal for a fee that could reportedly rise to £60 million (S$101 million).

The Brazil forward will provide more competition up front to South Korea forward Son Heung-min, last season's joint Golden Boot winner, and England captain Harry Kane. He is Spurs' fourth signing of the transfer window after Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Salah extends stay with Liverpool

LONDON • Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has signed a long-term contract, the Premier League side said yesterday.

The Reds did not provide details but Sky Sports reported that the Egyptian had signed a deal until 2025.

"It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what's next," said the 30-year-old forward, who scored 23 league goals last season to share the EPL's Golden Boot with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min.

REUTERS

