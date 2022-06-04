Sports World

Madrid also unhappy with UCL final events

MADRID • Real Madrid have demanded answers from organisers over measures taken to protect fans at last week's Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris, which was marred by crowd trouble.

While Real supporters were largely spared from the chaos that saw many Reds fans locked out of the Stade de France and also tear gassed and pepper sprayed by French police, the La Liga champions said they were unhappy with what transpired.

On Thursday, Real also confirmed the signing of Germany defender Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea on a free transfer, their first buy of the summer.

REUTERS

Ron urges patience, may stay at United

LONDON • Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday backed Erik ten Hag to deliver trophies at the club next season but cautioned that the new manager must be afforded time to implement changes needed to make the team a credible force.

On the Dutchman, who is joining from Ajax after leading them to the Eredivisie title, Ronaldo, 37, urged patience but admitted the players and fans were "happy and excited" with ten Hag's appointment.

Ronaldo also hinted he would be staying at Old Trafford next season despite rumours of a summer exit, saying he "was and still am very happy to be here" and that he had belief in a turnaround.

REUTERS