Sports World : Ko and Hataoka share lead at LA Open

Ko and Hataoka share lead at LA Open

LOS ANGELES • South Korea's Ko Jin-young had a string of four consecutive birdies, and Japan's Nasa Hataoka closed her round with three straight birdies on Friday to leave the two tied for first place at the halfway mark of the LPGA Tour's LA Open.

World No. 1 Ko shot a seven-under 64 at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, leaving her at seven-under 135, level with Hataoka (68).

Australia's Hannah Green was two strokes back at five under after a 67, while defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada missed the cut after rounds of 76 and 72.

Hamilton, Serena join bid to buy Chelsea

LONDON • Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton spoke on Friday of his excitement in joining a bid to buy Premier League side Chelsea, saying he was a lifelong football fan whose sister forced him to support Arsenal as a kid.

The Mercedes driver and tennis great Serena Williams have joined former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton's consortium in bidding for the Blues.

Hamilton, who could invest up to £10 million (S$17.6m) as a minority investor, added he had hoped to attend trials for League Two side Stevenage Borough growing up.

Pigeon joins action at snooker world c'ship

LONDON • A pigeon caused a bizarre delay midway through Englishman Mark Selby's World Snooker Championship match against China's Yan Bingtao on Friday, delighting and amusing the players, officials and the crowd at the Crucible in Sheffield.

After five frames with Yan up 3-2 in the second round, the bird flew towards him before landing on the top cushion and strolling along the match table towards the middle pocket, prompting plenty of jokes from the players and commentators. The winner will play Mark Williams in the last eight, after the Welshman beat compatriot Jackson Page 13-3.

