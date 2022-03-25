Sports World: Usyk gets release to train for rematch

Usyk gets release to train for rematch

KYIV • Heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk will prepare for his rematch with Briton Anthony Joshua after he received permission to leave Ukraine to train, according to ESPN.

Following Russia's invasion of his country last month, the 35-year-old, who won the International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Organisation and World Boxing Association belts in September, joined a territorial defence battalion in Kyiv.

He can now meet his contractual obligations after Ukrainian authorities allowed him to leave, amid rules that bar men aged 18-60, who could be conscripted, from leaving the country.

REUTERS

Semenya eyes 5km race in world meet

CAPE TOWN • Double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya won a 3,000m race in a personal-best time of 8min 54.97sec on Wednesday as she eyes qualification for the 5,000m at July's World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The South African knocked almost 10 seconds off her previous best time at an event in Cape Town. Governing body World Athletics bars women with high testosterone levels from competing in races between 400m and 1.6km.

REUTERS

Vettel still a doubt for Saudi Arabian GP

JEDDAH • Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel has yet to return a negative test for Covid-19 that will allow him to travel for Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the team said yesterday.

The four-time world champion missed the season opener in Bahrain last weekend after testing positive, with reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg replacing him.

REUTERS