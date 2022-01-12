Sports World: Narrow wins for Senegal and Morocco

Narrow wins for Senegal and Morocco

YAOUNDE • Former Southampton duo Sadio Mane and Sofiane Boufal both scored to give Africa Cup of Nations title contenders Senegal and Morocco winning starts to their campaigns in Cameroon on Monday.

Mane, 29, who joined Liverpool in 2016, netted a penalty seven minutes into added time to deliver a 1-0 Group B victory over Zimbabwe in Bafoussam.

A few hours later, it was the turn of Boufal, 28, now at French Ligue 1 outfit Angers, to score and earn Morocco a 1-0 Group C win over Ghana in Yaounde.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Premier League's new cases drop again

LONDON • The Premier League said on Monday it had reported 72 new cases of Covid-19 in the last week, the second straight week in which there has been a fall in positive cases.

The league recorded 94 cases between Dec 27 and Jan 2 while there were 103 positives - a weekly record - between Dec 20 and Dec 26. Nineteen fixtures have been postponed since last month due to Covid-19 outbreaks at various clubs.

REUTERS

Miura, 54, to play in Japan's fourth tier

TOKYO • Japanese veteran football star Kazuyoshi Miura extended his decades-long playing career at the age of 54 yesterday with a move to a fourth-tier club managed by his older brother.

Miura, known as "King Kazu" and who turns 55 next month, said he would "strive to help the team win on the pitch" after joining Suzuka Point Getters. He also said he wants to keep playing until he turns 60.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE