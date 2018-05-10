Sports World: Rooney linked with move to D.C. United

Rooney linked with move to D.C. United

Former England captain Wayne Rooney is in advanced talks to join Major League Soccer club D.C. United, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old has a year remaining on his contract with Everton, but reportedly is frustrated with his role at his boyhood club, where he returned last July.

Rooney is England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals and has netted 11 times in all competitions for Everton this season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PSG win French Cup to complete treble

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain were made to sweat before beating third-tier football side Les Herbiers 2-0 to win the French Cup and claim a domestic treble, thanks to goals from Giovani lo Celso and Edinson Cavani in the final on Tuesday.

PSG, now unbeaten in their last 42 domestic Cup games, won their record 12th Cup to add to their League Cup and Ligue 1 title, and ensuring outgoing PSG coach Unai Emery will leave on a high note.

REUTERS

Barca criticised for Griezmann approach

MADRID • Atletico Madrid chief executive officer Miguel Angel Gil Marin blasted Barcelona on Tuesday over their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann, saying he was "fed up" with the Catalan football club's attitude and reiterated their forward was not for sale.

Marin issued his strongly worded rebuke hours after a Spanish radio station reported that the LaLiga champions were poised to pay the France international's €100 million (S$159 million) release clause.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Argentina aims to halt World Cup hooligans

BUENOS AIRES • The Argentinian government is to sign an accord with Russia aimed at preventing more than 3,000 Argentinian hooligans, who are expected to travel to this year's World Cup, from attending matches in Russia, officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The deal includes the names of fans banned from Argentinian football grounds and other known members of the notorious "barras bravas", the organised fan groups who have caused havoc at local stadiums.

REUTERS

Russia FA fined $40k for fans' racist chants

PARIS • Russia's football association has been fined 30,000 Swiss francs (S$40,175) following racist chants by supporters during a friendly in St Petersburg between the World Cup hosts and France in March.

Fifa said on Tuesday that midfielder Paul Pogba and forward Ousmane Dembele were the target of monkey chants during France's 3-1 win.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE