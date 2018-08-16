Sports World: Zaha pens new 5-year contract with Palace

Zaha pens new 5-year contract with Palace

LONDON • Wilfried Zaha has signed a new five-year deal with Crystal Palace to extend his stay at Selhurst Park until 2023, the Premier League club said yesterday.

British media reports said the 25-year-old agreed a new contract worth £130,000 (S$227,970) a week, making him the highest-paid player at the football club.

The Ivory Coast forward, who had been linked with a move to Chelsea, scored in Palace's 2-0 league opening win against Fulham last weekend.

REUTERS

Nzonzi is Roma's 12th signing this summer

ROME • World Cup-winning France midfielder Steven Nzonzi signed for Roma from Sevilla on Tuesday for a reported €26.65 million (S$41.6 million) plus €4 million in potential bonuses.

The 29-year-old inked a four-year deal with the Serie A club. He is Roma's 12th summer signing, alongside the likes of Justin Kluivert and Javier Pastore.

REUTERS

AEK, PAOK advance to European play-offs

LONDON • AEK Athens and PAOK Thessaloniki gave Greek football fans plenty to cheer about as both clubs reached the Champions League play-off round.

AEK beat Celtic 2-1 for a 3-2 aggregate win while PAOK edged out Spartak Moscow 3-2. Benfica earned a 2-1 win over Fenerbahce while Ajax Amsterdam beat Standard Liege 5-2.

REUTERS

Mandzukic, Subasic end Croatia careers

LONDON • Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic and goalkeeper Danijel Subasic have announced their retirements from international football almost a month after helping the Balkan nation reach the World Cup final for the first time.

Mandzukic scored 33 goals in 89 appearances and netted three goals in Russia, while Subasic made three saves from the spot in their last-16 penalty shoot-out win against Denmark.

REUTERS