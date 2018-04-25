Sports World: Super League Triathlon to be held on Feb 23-24

Super League Triathlon to be held on Feb 23-24

The Singapore leg of the Super League Triathlon will take place from Feb 23-24 next year. The Straits Times reported last month that the Republic would be one of the stops for the series, which features the top 25 men and women in the world.

The league, organised by a group that includes four-time world champion Chris McCormack, announced its schedule for the 2018-19 season yesterday.

The other four locations are Jersey in the United Kingdom, Malta, Mallorca and Australia.

FA says sorry for tweet mocking Spurs' Kane

LONDON • The English Football Association (FA) has apologised to Manchester United and Tottenham for sending a tweet which mocked Spurs striker Harry Kane during Saturday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The FA Cup's official Twitter account sent a tweet with United defender Chris Smalling being asked, "What's in your pocket?", followed by a clip of Smalling saying, "Harry Kane".

The tweet, which went viral, has since been deleted. Kane, who has scored 37 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions for this term, struggled to impose himself as Spurs lost 1-2 to United.

REUTERS

Habana to call it a day at the end of the season

LONDON • Former Springbok Bryan Habana yesterday announced on social media he would be retiring from rugby at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old, a World Cup winner in 2007, is South Africa's all-time leading try scorer with 67 tries from 124 Tests. His last international appearance was in 2016.

Habana's contract with French club Toulon expires in June and the wing has been out of action since December.