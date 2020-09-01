Sports World: Spurs draw Plovdiv in Europa League

Spurs draw Plovdiv in Europa League

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur will face a trip to Bulgaria in the Europa League second qualifying round after being paired with Lokomotiv Plovdiv in yesterday's draw.

The tie will be played on Sept 17, four days after Jose Mourinho's side kick off their Premier League football campaign at home to Everton.

Should they beat Lokomotiv, Spurs must get past the third round and then the play-off round on Oct 1 to enter the Europa League proper.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Grealish gets first England call-up

LONDON • Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was called up to the England football squad yesterday for the first time as a replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford.

The Villa captain helped his boyhood club stave off relegation last season with eight goals and six assists in the Premier League.

Rashford, who is recovering from an ankle injury, tweeted he was "gutted" at not being able to play England's Nations League games at Iceland and Denmark on Saturday and next Tuesday respectively.

REUTERS

Ernst earns LPGA victory in Arkansas

LOS ANGELES • American golfer Austin Ernst rallied to win the NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour title, closing with an eight-under 63 for a two-stroke victory over Sweden's Anna Nordqvist.

The new world No. 25, who jumped 33 places with her win, had 10 birdies that gave her a 54-hole total of 20-under 193.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE