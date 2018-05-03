Sports World: S'pore U-21s lose to Timor-Leste in semis

S'pore U-21s lose to Timor-Leste in semis

BRUNEI • The Singapore Under-21 footballers let slip a 1-0 half-time lead to lose 1-2 to their Timor-Leste counterparts in the Hassanal Bolkiah Trophy semi-finals in Brunei last night.

Ikhsan Fandi gave the Young Lions a 33rd-minute lead in waterlogged conditions but Timor-Leste hit back with quickfire strikes by Rufinho Walter Gama and Henrique Wilson da Cruz in the 75th and 77th minutes respectively.

Timor-Leste will go on to meet Cambodia in Saturday's final after the latter beat Myanmar 2-1 in the other semi-final.

Alab Pilipinas win to take first ABL title

LAGUNA (Philippines) • Alab Pilipinas beat Mono Vampire 102-92 in Game 5 of the Asean Basketball League Finals at the Santa Rosa Arena in Laguna yesterday to claim their first title as the series went down to the wire.

Alab forward Renaldo Balkman was the star of the show with 32 points and nine rebounds against the Thai club. He was ably supported by the likes of Justin Brownlee, who contributed 24 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Woods to use new irons at Wells Fargo

NORTH CAROLINA • Tiger Woods will use a new set of irons at this week's Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina, the 14-time Major winner announced on Tuesday.

Woods has been trying out the TaylorMade clubs for a while, and has decided the time is right to put them to the test in the heat of competition.

Woods, in his seventh start of the year, will be joined at Quail Hollow by a strong field that also features Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Masters champion Patrick Reed."

REUTERS