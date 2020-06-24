Sports World: Sevilla nab precious point in top-4 chase

Sevilla nab precious point in top-4 chase

MADRID • Sevilla twice came from behind to take a valuable away point in a 2-2 draw at in-form Villarreal on Monday to move up to third place in the Spanish La Liga and boost their bid for a Champions League berth.

The result took them to 53 points from 31 games, one ahead of Atletico Madrid, who played Levante in a late game yesterday. Leaders Real Madrid are ahead of Barcelona on head-to-head record, with both on 65 points.

REUTERS

Aussie, NZ leaders back joint Women's Cup bid

WELLINGTON • The prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand have sent a letter to Fifa emphasising their support for a joint bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, as football's global governing body prepares for the final vote.

Fifa's executive council will make a decision on hosting rights tomorrow. Colombia is the only other bidder after the Japanese Football Association withdrew on Monday.

REUTERS