Sports World: Sadom sets Phuket alight with his 64

Sadom sets Phuket alight with his 64

BANGKOK • Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana provided some unexpected home-turf razzle-dazzle on day two of the Asian Tour's Blue Canyon Phuket Championship yesterday, hitting an eight-under 64.

The world No. 328 marched up the leaderboard, hitting eight birdies and claiming a one-shot clubhouse lead on 12-under 132 over American John Catlin (68).

Chinese Taipei's Chan Shih-chang (68) and American Sihwan Kim (66) were joint-third, two shots behind Sadom, in what is the first Tour event in 20 months.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Family wants to build 'Maradona Memorial'

BUENOS AIRES • Diego Maradona's family yesterday marked the first anniversary of his death by revealing that one of the football icon's last wishes was for his remains to be left in a mausoleum where fans can pay homage to the former Argentina great.

The family said they had asked the government of Buenos Aires to help them with land to build a "Maradona Memorial" at the side of a river and close to nature.

The city government has not yet commented on the request, as tributes to the 1986 World Cup winner were held across the country.

REUTERS

Tibetans in mock funeral for IOC

LAUSANNE • A handful of Tibetan activists yesterday staged a mock funeral for the International Olympic Committee in front of its headquarters to protest against next year's Beijing Winter Olympics in China.

The protesters held a mock black coffin bearing the Olympic rings and the dates 1894 - the year the IOC was founded - and 2021, and unfurled Tibetan flags and a banner that read "Boycott Beijing 2022".

The IOC has been criticised by human rights groups for awarding the Games to Beijing - the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games - due to the alleged mistreatment of Tibetans, Uighurs and the clampdown on freedom of speech in Hong Kong.

REUTERS

Boks coach drops appeal over ban

LONDON • South Africa's World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus has withdrawn his appeal against a ban imposed by World Rugby, after he released a video criticising refereeing decisions during the British and Irish Lions' tour in July.

Erasmus, who oversaw the Springboks' 2019 triumph, will now serve his two-month ban from all rugby activities as well as a suspension from "all match-day activities" until Sept 30 next year after being found guilty of six counts of misconduct.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cycling official quits over rule breach

AUCKLAND • Cycling New Zealand's (CNZ) high performance boss Martin Barras has resigned, after an investigation found the team had broken Olympic rules when replacing a cyclist at the Tokyo Games.

He was not directly involved in the breach but was ultimately responsible for the country's Olympic cycling team, CNZ said in a statement yesterday.

REUTERS