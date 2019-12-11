Sports World: Rashford can be like Ronaldo: Solskjaer

Rashford can be like Ronaldo: Solskjaer

LONDON • Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has all the attributes to be as good as five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said yesterday.

The England forward has scored 10 Premier League goals this season, already equalling his best return in the top flight midway through the campaign.

Solskjaer also felt that the 22-year-old's hot streak in front of goal would continue as long as "he keeps being positive and direct".

REUTERS

Everton target Pereira as their new manager

LONDON • Everton are hopeful of securing Shanghai SIPG coach Vitor Pereira as their new manager and want him to be in charge ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Manchester United, Sky Sports and the Daily Telegraph reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, Rafael Benitez has insisted there is "no chance" he will fill the vacancies at either Arsenal or Everton, claiming on Sky that he was "really happy" in China as Dalian Yifang's coach.

REUTERS