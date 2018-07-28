Sports World: Quek two shots off midway lead in Beijing

Quek two shots off midway lead in Beijing

Singapore golfer Quincy Quek, part of a quartet of overnight leaders, stayed in contention at the Beijing Championship after he shot a five-under 67 yesterday to go with his first-round 66.

He is tied second on 11-under 133 alongside England's Stephen Lewton (64) at the halfway mark of the PGA Tour Series China tournament held at Topwin Golf and Country Club. Canadian Peter Campbell (64) leads on 131.

Tampines earn slim advantage in Cup tie

Tampines have a slight edge over Home United in their RHB Singapore Cup first-round tie after a 2-1 first-leg win at Jalan Besar Stadium last night.

Khairul Amri put the Stags ahead just before half-time, but Shahril Ishak equalised before Jordan Webb hit the winner in the 84th minute. Tampines' Yasir Hanapi was sent off late in the game.

Demare sprints to Tour win on stage 18

PAU (France) • Arnaud Demare silenced his critics with a superb sprint finish that grabbed him victory over fellow Frenchman Christophe Laporte in the 18th stage of the Tour de France on Thursday.

Britain's Geraint Thomas finished close behind to tighten his grip on the yellow jersey with the 21st and final stage in Paris tomorrow.

Before the 19th stage, the Welshman held a 1min 59sec lead on Dutch rival Tom Dumoulin with his Sky team-mate and four-time Tour champion Chris Froome third at 2:31.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Burnley's Pope injured in draw at Aberdeen

LONDON • Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope suffered what looks to be a serious shoulder injury during his team's 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in the first leg of their second-round Europa League qualifying tie on Thursday.

Pope was substituted early in the first half at Pittodrie Stadium and was replaced by Anders Lindegaard.The Clarets, appearing in European competition for the first time in over 50 years, host Aberdeen at Turf Moor in the return leg on Aug 2.

REUTERS

Cisse gets extension with Senegal

DAKAR • Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has had his contract extended by a year but was also given the onerous task of ensuring his team reach the final of next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal became the first side eliminated at a World Cup on the "fair-play rule" after finishing level on points with Japan in Russia. The 42-year-old Cisse took over in March 2015 and led his side to the quarter-finals of the 2017 continental tournament.

REUTERS

Triple Crown winner Justify stops racing

LOS ANGELES • Justify, who swept the 2018 Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes to become just the 13th horse to win US racing's Triple Crown, has been retired due to an inflammation in his left front ankle, the colt's connections said on Wednesday.

The horse, who is co-owned by Singapore-based China Horse Club, has earned US$3.8 million (S$5.2 million) on the track, but the risk of an injury that could derail his lucrative future as a sire was ever-present.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE