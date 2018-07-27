Sports World : Quek is joint leader in Beijing with a 66

Quek is joint leader in Beijing with a 66

Singapore golfer Quincy Quek fired six birdies on a bogey-free scorecard to card an opening round of six-under 66 yesterday and share the lead at the Beijing Championship.

He is tied with New Zealand's Luke Toomey, American Joseph Winslow and Chinese Wang Xu at the PGA Tour Series China tournament held at Topwin Golf and Country Club.

Pavard's strike named World Cup's best goal

PARIS • France right-back Benjamin Pavard has won the World Cup goal of the tournament award for his stunning strike against Argentina, Fifa announced on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old ran onto a left-wing cross from Lucas Hernandez and sent a right-footed half-volley spinning into the top corner to level eventual champions France's last-16 tie with Argentina 2-2 in the 57th minute. The French went on to win the game 4-3 before beating Croatia in the final on July 15.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Brazil hand coach Tite 4½ - year extension

RIO DE JANEIRO • Brazil coach Tite has been given a new 41/2-year contract to lead them into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Wednesday.

Although Brazil disappointed in Russia this year, losing to Belgium at the quarter-final stage, the CBF was keen to hold on to a coach who is both highly rated and popular.

REUTERS

Bruce set to stay on in Villa hot seat

LONDON • Steve Bruce is set to continue as Aston Villa manager following a face-to-face meeting with the club's new majority owners, which resulted in Nassef Sawiris and Wes Eden offering him their "full support".

The news comes after former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry was said to have "verbally agreed" a deal on Tuesday to take over at Villa, according to British media reports.

THE GUARDIAN