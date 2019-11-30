Sports world: McGregor-Cerrone to headline UFC 246

McGregor-Cerrone to headline UFC 246

LAS VEGAS • Former two-weight Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Conor McGregor is set to return to the octagon on Jan 18 in Las Vegas, where he will take on American Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246, promotion boss Dana White has told ESPN.

The UFC president said that the Irishman, who is one of mixed martial arts' most bankable stars but has not fought since October last year, had signed off on the welterweight fight.

REUTERS

Farah to defend 10k title at Tokyo 2020

LONDON • Four-gold Olympic champion Mo Farah plans to defend his 10,000m title at next year's Tokyo Olympics, the Briton announced on his YouTube channel yesterday.

The 36-year-old retired from track and field events in 2017 to focus on the marathon, but said in a video statement that he was "really excited to compete and (would) give it a go in the 10,000m". He will still have to qualify for Tokyo.

REUTERS