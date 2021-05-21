Sports World: Maradona's surgeon among 7 to be charged

Maradona's surgeon among 7 to be charged

BUENOS AIRES • Seven people under investigation over the November death of Argentine footballing legend Diego Maradona face charges of premeditated murder, Agence France-Presse has learnt from a judicial source.

The accused, who include his neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz - face eight to 25 years in prison if found guilty.

A report concluded that the 60-year-old, who died of a heart attack, received inadequate medical care in the weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PSG eyeing double after French Cup victory

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain have a domestic double in their sights after they won the French Cup by beating Monaco 2-0 in Wednesday's final at the Stade de France, courtesy of goals from Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe.

The defending Ligue 1 champions now go into this weekend's final round of games with a record-equalling 10th French title still on the cards as they are second in the table, one point behind leaders Lille (80).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pirlo to stay at Juventus despite poor campaign

TURIN • Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo has said his goal is to continue managing the club that he loves after steering his side to a 2-1 Italian Cup triumph over Atalanta on Wednesday, the rookie's first trophy since taking charge last summer.

Despite goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa giving Juve their 14th Cup, they have had a poor season, with Inter Milan claiming the Serie A title for the first time in 11 years.

Juventus will not finish in the Serie A's top four unless Sunday's final round of results go their way.

REUTERS

Woods could help lead US Ryder Cup team

LOS ANGELES • United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker said on Wednesday he has spoken to Tiger Woods about being an assistant captain in September, when the biennial event is held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Woods is recovering from severe leg injuries suffered in a February car crash, and while Stricker said his involvement was uncertain, the 15-time Major winner hopes to at least serve in an advisory role.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE