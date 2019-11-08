Sports World: Mane not changing his ways for City visit

Mane not changing his ways for City visit

LONDON • Sadio Mane yesterday admitted he will probably be watched more carefully by match officials on Sunday because of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's "diving" comments, but the Liverpool forward was adamant he had no intention of changing the way he plays.

Premier Leaders Liverpool host champions City in a blockbuster showdown at Anfield and the Senegal forward claimed the timing of the inflammatory remarks was not a coincidence.

Calling it "a bit clever", Mane also insisted diving was not part of his game.

REUTERS

Scottish Rugby fined for typhoon remarks

TOKYO • The Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) was yesterday formally reprimanded and fined £70,000 (S$121,800) over comments made in relation to the threatened cancellation of their Rugby World Cup pool match against hosts Japan due to Typhoon Hagibis.

SRU chief executive Mark Dodson came under fire last month after accusing the sport's governing body, World Rugby, of "rigidity", and said Scotland were considering legal action if the game did not go ahead.

The Scots were desperate for the game to be played because they would have been eliminated if it had been cancelled and counted as a 0-0 draw. But in the end, Japan's 28-21 victory on Oct 13 saw them qualify as Pool A leaders, while their opponents failed to reach the knockout stage for just the second time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE