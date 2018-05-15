Sports World: Juve secure seventh straight league title

Juve secure seventh straight league title
TURIN • Their style might not be pretty to watch but it gets results, defender Giorgio Chiellini said after Juventus clinched a seventh successive Serie A title following their 0-0 draw at Roma on Sunday.
The 33-year-old, who has never been afraid to speak his mind, also taunted runners-up Napoli, saying they had celebrated too early after winning 1-0 at Juventus three weeks ago.
Juventus have also won the Italian Cup and Chiellini hit out at their critics, saying that while he and his team-mates have been labelled as "old and ugly... we are always the ones who win".
REUTERS
Dominant Zverev triumphs in Madrid
MADRID • Germany's Alexander Zverev looked every bit a serious French Open title contender as he crushed clay-court specialist Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-4 in the Madrid Open final on Sunday.
Although the world No. 3 is yet to progress past the last 16 of a Grand Slam, he now has three Masters 1000 titles to his name and Zverev displayed a swagger against Thiem that will make him one to watch at Roland Garros .
The 21-year-old defends his Italian Open title this week. Yesterday, former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-1, 6-3 in a first-round tie.
REUTERS
Tuchel replaces Emery as PSG boss
PARIS • Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new manager of Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal, the French champions confirmed yesterday.
The 44-year-old German has agreed to succeed Unai Emery, who will leave after the final game of the French season this weekend.
"It is with much joy, pride and ambition that I am joining this big club," said Tuchel in a statement released by PSG.
"I can't wait to start working with all these great players who are all among the best in the world."
REUTERS