Sports World: Ireland can't meet Euro venue demands

Ireland can't meet Euro venue demands

DUBLIN • The Irish government does not expect to be able to meet Uefa's demand of filling stadiums to 25 per cent capacity for Euro 2020 games in Dublin, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said yesterday, describing such a move as "too soon".

Uefa is set to decide tomorrow on what to do with Munich, Bilbao and Dublin, which have been unable to guarantee spectator attendance at the 12-city tournament.

REUTERS

UFC 261 first in a sold-out arena in US

JACKSONVILLE • When UFC 261 takes place on Saturday at a sold-out 15,000-seater venue in Jacksonville, Florida, attendees will be advised to wear masks but it will not be made compulsory.

The event will feature three world title fights, including the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, and is the first major event at a sold-out indoor arena in the United States since the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year.

REUTERS

F1's Hamilton hails 'monumental' ruling

NEW YORK • The sporting world celebrated the conviction on Tuesday of former policeman Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd but said there was still much to do to achieve equality in the United States.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton called the verdict "monumental" and "a new dawn in the fight for racial justice".

REUTERS