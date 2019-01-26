Sports World: Cardiff and EPL to pay tribute to Sala

Cardiff and EPL to pay tribute to Sala

LONDON • Cardiff will pay tribute to their missing forward Emiliano Sala before their Premier League clash at Arsenal on Tuesday, the Welsh club's chief executive Ken Choo said.

Sala, who was signed from Nantes last Saturday for a club-record fee of £15 million (S$26.6 million), was on board a plane which disappeared over the English Channel on Monday night.

Rescuers have since ended their search, but Choo confirmed the club would be remembering him at their next two games, while the Premier League also said there would be a moment of silence during all matches next week.

Jardim set to replace Henry at Monaco

MONACO • Thierry Henry was suspended by Monaco on Thursday amid widespread reports the former France striker will lose his job after only three months in charge at the French Ligue 1 club.

Monaco, who appointed the former Arsenal great to replace Leonardo Jardim in October, have picked up only two points in their last five league games and sit second from bottom in the table.

Ironically, Jardim is set to take over the hot seat again after agreeing terms on a 2½-year deal, L'Equipe reported.

Scaloni hopeful of Messi's return

BUENOS AIRES • Argentina interim coach Lionel Scaloni revealed he had a "good feeling" about Lionel Messi's possible return to the international fold amid multiple reports that the Barcelona forward will end his self-imposed exile.

Messi took a sabbatical from the national team after another disappointing World Cup last year, with Argentina crashing out to France in the second round .

While the 31-year-old has not said whether he will return for the Copa America in Brazil in June, Scaloni hinted Messi could return for their friendly against Venezuela on March 22.

Adrian has cancer but aims for Tokyo 2020

LOS ANGELES • American five-time Olympic champion swimmer Nathan Adrian, 30, said on Thursday he has testicular cancer but is confident of recovery and wants to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

In a statement on Twitter, the 2012 100m freestyle gold medallist said he expects to be back swimming within "weeks" after starting treatment. Adrian, who also has four Olympic relay gold medals, also revealed his illness had been diagnosed early and "the prognosis is good".

Sports writing legend McIlvanney dies at 84

LONDON • British sports writing legend Hugh McIlvanney, whose words "were a window to the lives" of champions according to Muhammad Ali, died at the age of 84 yesterday.

The Football Writers' Association, of which McIlvanney was a life member, confirmed the news on Twitter, calling him "one of the true greats of sports writing".

The Scot's gravelly tones also lit up several documentaries on sporting greats and he became friends with Ali after covering the "Rumble in The Jungle" fight in 1974.

