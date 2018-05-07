Sports World: Bowler Ng ends up third in US pro event

Bowler Ng ends up third in US pro event

Singapore's Shayna Ng finished third at the Professional Women's Bowling Association (PWBA) Sonoma County Open in the United States on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, who won her first PWBA title at the Las Vegas Open on April 29, was seeded second going into the step-ladder finals but was beaten by American fourth seed Shannon O'Keefe 186-214 pinfalls in the second round of the finals. O'Keefe went on to beat Verity Crawley 268-266 to win the event.

Perfect six out of six wins for Albirex

Albirex Niigata went eight points clear at the top of the Singapore Premier League after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Hougang United at Jurong East Stadium yesterday.

Forward Kenya Takahashi scored the winning goal in the 75th minute to give the Japanese football club their sixth win on the trot.

They top the standings with 18 points, eight ahead of Tampines Rovers who have played one game less and Balestier Khalsa who have played one match more.

Cardiff promoted to EPL, despite 0-0 draw

LONDON • Cardiff City secured promotion to the English Premier League after a goalless draw with Reading yesterday helped them clinch second place in the second-tier Championship on the final day of the campaign.

The Bluebirds ended with 90 points, two points ahead of Fulham, who slumped to a 3-1 loss at Birmingham City to settle for a play-off spot. Champions Wolverhampton Wanderers finished on 99 points.

Golovkin equals mark of 20 title defences

LOS ANGELES • Gennady Golovkin equalled the record of 20 straight world middleweight title defences with a devastating second-round knockout of Vanes Martirosyan on Saturday to retain his World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council belts.

The Kazakh ended the fight with a vicious series of right and left combinations that floored the underdog.

The 36-year-old, who is boxing's longest-reigning current world title-holder, is now unbeaten in 39 fights.

'Wet' Day goes two shots in front

NEW YORK • Australian golfer Jason Day needed to get his feet wet at the final hole to salvage a four-under 67 and take a two-stroke lead after the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday.

The former world No. 1 took off his footwear and stood in a small creek to play a shot to the green at the 18th to stand at 10-under 203.

Tiger Woods was nine strokes off the lead after a 68 while Rory McIlroy carded a 66 to sit seven shots behind Day.

Larsen leads by one in storm-hit event

CHICAGO • Danish golfer Nicole Broch Larsen seized a one-stroke lead with three birdies and no bogeys in the first 14 holes of her second round on Saturday at the storm-hit LPGA Texas Classic.

Only nine players finished their second rounds at The Colony before darkness fell on the event, which was trimmed to 36 holes by officials after heavy rain wiped out almost all play on Thursday and Friday.

