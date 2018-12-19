Sports World: Blues probed for anti-Semitic chants

Blues probed for anti-Semitic chants

LONDON • Uefa has commissioned an ethics and disciplinary inspector to look into the conduct of a section of Chelsea's supporters as it seeks to determine whether they were guilty of an anti-Semitic chant during last week's Europa League tie against Vidi in Budapest, Hungary.

If the fans are found guilty of behaviour "that insults the human dignity of a person or group of persons on whatever grounds, including skin colour, race, religion or ethnic origin", the minimum sanction to which Chelsea would be subjected is the partial closure of Stamford Bridge at a Europa League game. The report will be submitted in mid-January.

THE GUARDIAN

Qatar putting 48-team Cup on hold

DOHA • Qatar will not take a decision on expanding its 2022 World Cup to 48 teams from 32 until it has seen the details of a feasibility study from Fifa, an official from the country's World Cup organising committee said yesterday.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said last week that a decision is expected by March ahead of the draw for qualifying matches. The study is expected to include aspects of scheduling, the number of required venues, training sites, and how many games per day would be played under an expanded format.

REUTERS

PSG give wantaway Rabiot a way out

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain have decided to allow unsettled France midfielder Adrien Rabiot to leave the club at the end of this season, when he will be a free agent, their sporting director Antero Henrique said yesterday.

Rabiot, 23, has more than 150 top-flight appearances and was agitating for a transfer since the summer, after also turning down a call to be a squad member in France's World Cup-winning team.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE