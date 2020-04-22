Sports World: Barca to sell Nou Camp naming rights

Barca to sell Nou Camp naming rights

BARCELONA • Barcelona are set to sell the naming rights to the Nou Camp for the first time to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts.

The La Liga leaders yesterday gave the stadium's title rights to the Barca Foundation, which will find a sponsor for next season. Fellow Spanish top-flight football team Valencia on Monday announced an undisclosed pay cut for their players and coaching staff to soften the financial blow caused by the pandemic.

Sheffield United players defer wages

LONDON • Sheffield United's players yesterday agreed to defer part of their salaries and bonuses until the end of the year due to the Covid-19 crisis, the Premier League football club said yesterday.

Watford, Southampton and West Ham are the other English top-flight clubs that have agreed on deferrals, while Arsenal on Monday became the first side to impose a pay cut at 12.5 per cent.

REUTERS

S'pore e-gamers defeat Taiwanese

Singapore notched a Fifa20 opening victory over Chinese Taipei at the Stay and Play Asian Series 2020 yesterday, with Team Flash professional e-sports player Amraan Gani and Tampines Rovers midfielder Joel Chew posting respective 1-0 and 4-2 wins over Chin Yu-long and Benson Lin.

They will face Malaysia at 8.20pm today in the friendly Fifa20 quadrangular event which also features Japan.