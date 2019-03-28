Sports World: Alexander-Arnold not ready to play: Klopp

Alexander-Arnold not ready to play: Klopp

LONDON • Trent Alexander-Arnold is a doubt for Liverpool's Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday owing to a back injury.

The injury forced the defender to withdraw from England's squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

And Reds manager Jurgen Klopp told the club website that the 20-year-old is "still feeling his back" and they "were not 100 per cent sure" he will be fit for the Anfield clash.

REUTERS

Danes deny Swiss with three-goal comeback

BASEL • Henrik Dalsgaard scored in the third minute of added time as Denmark completed an incredible comeback from three goals down to draw 3-3 in Switzerland on Tuesday in a pulsating Euro 2020 Group D qualifier.

The Swiss were three-up with 14 minutes left with goals from Remo Freuler, captain Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo.

However, the Danes fought back courtesy of strikes from Mathias Jorgensen and substitute Christian Gytkjaer before Dalsgaard's heroics.

REUTERS

Jesus brace gives Brazil win over Czechs

PRAGUE • Substitute Gabriel Jesus struck two late goals to help Brazil come from behind to beat the Czech Republic 3-1 on Tuesday in their final warm-up ahead of June's Copa America tournament.

The five-time world champions were aiming to put Saturday's disappointing 1-1 draw with Panama behind them but it was the Czechs who took the lead through David Pavelka.

Roberto Firmino equalised for the visitors just after the break before Jesus, who came on for Philippe Coutinho, secured the victory with two goals in seven minutes.

REUTERS

Correa fires Argentina back to winning ways

TANGIER • Argentina snatched a 1-0 away win over Morocco in a friendly on Tuesday, with Angel Correa scoring in the 83rd minute.

In a match with few chances, forward Correa came off the bench to score after being set up by Matias Suarez and give Argentina a much-needed boost after last weekend's defeat by Venezuela.

It was Argentina's last game before they start the Copa America in Brazil against Colombia in June.

REUTERS