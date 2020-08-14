Sports World: Adieu Paris, Matuidi joins Becks at Miami

Adieu Paris, Matuidi joins Becks at Miami

MIAMI • France midfielder Blaise Matuidi will join David Beckham's Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, the American top-flight club announced yesterday.

The 33-year-old, who won the 2018 World Cup with Les Bleus, left Italian champions Juventus by mutual consent on Wednesday.

Matuidi is the biggest name to join fledgling Inter, whose debut match was in March, and Beckham could not hide his delight, calling his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate an "exciting and gifted player and a great person".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Men and women's ties in Community Shield

LONDON • This year's Community Shield will feature the first-ever double header, with both men and women's games to be played at Wembley on Aug 29, the English Football Association has said.

The first game will feature Women's Super Leaguechampions Chelsea and FA Cup holders Manchester City, followed by the men's game between Premier League champions Liverpool and FA Cup winners Arsenal.

REUTERS.